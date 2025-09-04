Hill (oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has stated that he expects Hill to suit up Week 1, but the veteran wideout will only have one more chance to upgrade to full participation ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Colts. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Wednesday he and Hill are "good" entering Week 1, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, downplaying offseason concerns about their relationship by saying "people might've blown it out of proportion." If there was once any tension between the two after Hill pulled himself out of the 2024 regular-season finale early, Tagovailoa said "we've worked on it, and I think that conversation is dead now."