Hill (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, so the status of Miami's top two wideouts is worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Broncos approaches. In the Dolphins' Week 2 win over the Patriots, Hill logged 54 of a possible 63 snaps on offense, while catching five of his nine targets for 40 yards and a touchdown.