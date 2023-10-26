Hill (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Hill missed Wednesday's practice, but his return to a limited session a day later bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday versus the Patriots. The wideout expressed confidence he'll be ready to play against New England, telling Furones that he's "good" to go for the Week 8 contest. That said, unless Hill practices fully Friday, he'll likely head into the weekend with an injury designation.
