Hill recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Hill earned doubled-digit targets for the fourth consecutive game, though he could not deliver his typical big plays. He averaged only 7.8 yards per catch and failed to record a reception of at least 20 yards for the first time since Week 2. While it was a disappointing performance, Hill maintains an excellent floor due to his consistent volume in the Miami offense.