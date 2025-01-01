Hill (wrist/rest) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill's limitations were presumably maintenance-related, as he's dealt with the wrist issue for much of the season without missing a game. In the Dolphins' Week 17 win over the Browns, Hill played 88 percent of the snaps on offensive and finished with a 9-105-0 receiving line on nine targets. He was working with Tyler Huntley as his quarterback in that game, and head coach Mike McDaniel suggested that Huntley is trending toward a second straight start in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Jets with normal starter Tua Tagovailoa still dealing with a hip injury.