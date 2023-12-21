Hill (ankle) was a limited participant Thursday in his return to practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins listed Hill as questionable last week even though he didn't practice, and he ultimately missed a 30-0 win over the Jets. His return Thursday suggests he's got a much better shot to play this Sunday against the Cowboys, though it still seems more likely than not that Hill will be listed as questionable on the final injury report Friday.