Hill (hand) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Hill made a brief exit from Sunday's win against the Raiders due to a hand injury, which impacted his reps during Tuesday's walkthrough. He was able to play through the issue this past weekend on his way to 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 146 yards and one touchdown on a 57 percent share of the offensive snaps. Hill will have two more days to put the concern behind him ahead of Friday's road game against the Jets.