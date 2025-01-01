Hill (wrist/rest) was limited at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As was fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle (knee), who has missed the Dolphins' last two games. However, in the case of Hill, Wednesday's limitations were presumably maintenance-related, as he continues to manage a wrist issue. Hill and Waddle now have two more chances to practice fully ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets.
