Hill (ankle/personal) was limited at practice Wednesday.
In addition to managing an ankle issue, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN relays that Hill left Wednesday's practice after he became aware that firefighters had been called to battle a fire at his home. Fortunately, nobody living at the home was harmed, per Louis-Jacques. Hill's next opportunity to practice ahead of Sunday night's game against the Bills will arrive Thursday.
