Hill (wrist/rest) was limited at practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill -- who has been managing a wrist injury -- was also listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but the wideout could be cleared for Sunday's game against the Browns as soon as Friday. Meanwhile, fellow starter Jaylen Waddle (knee), who was inactive in Week 16, returned to a limited practice Thursday, so it's possible that the Dolphins will have both players players available for Week 17 action.