Hill (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Hill played through the ankle issue in the 23-17 loss to the Chargers over the weekend, but it didn't stop him from recording four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets while adding another score of a fumble recovery. Head coach Mike McDaniel said after the contest that Hill wasn't dealing with anything more than minor "bumps and bruises," and the expectation is that the star wideout will be ready to play Saturday in Buffalo. He may carry an injury designation into that contest, however, if he doesn't advance to full practice participation by Thursday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Working through bumps and bruises•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Finishes game after injury scare•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Back after halftime injury scare•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Good to go this week•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: No longer ill•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Misses Thursday's practice•