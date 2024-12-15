Hill brought in two of seven targets for 36 yards in the Dolphins' 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Hill was unable to take advantage of the fact Jaylen Waddle exited the game with a knee injury in the first half and didn't return, finishing with his lowest catch and yardage totals since Week 7 and 10, respectively. Hill's target total was also his sparsest since the latter contest, and he saw a two-game touchdown streak come to an end. The veteran speedster was also the intended target down the right sideline on Tua Tagovailoa's game-sealing interception, a fitting ending to a disappointing afternoon. Hill's first opportunity to bounce back comes in a Week 16 home matchup against the 49ers.