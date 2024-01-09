Hill was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report due to ankle and quadricep injuries, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill's practice participation in Week 18 was affected by a personal matter in addition to the lingering ankle issue, but he's apparently now tending to a quad injury as the Dolphins prepare for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Chiefs. The fact that Hill was estimated as a limited participant rather than a non-participant to begin the week of practice seemingly bodes well for his chances of being cleared to play Saturday without any restrictions. In his first appearance against his former team back in Week 9, Hill caught eight of 10 targets for 62 yards and ran once for three yards in the Dolphins' 21-14 loss.