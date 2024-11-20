Hill (wrist) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill has been managing a wrist issue of late, and with no reported setbacks in Miami's Week 11 win over the Raiders -- a game in which the wideout logged a 76 percent snap share -- chances are, his listed limitations Wednesday are indicative of workload management. As long as Hill practices fully by Friday, he should approach Sunday's game against the Patriots without an injury designation.