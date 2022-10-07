Hill (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after logging a limited practice Friday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to Jaylen Waddle (groin), while Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald previously relayed via coach Mike McDaniel that the Dolphins are "hopeful" Hill will play this weekend. Fortunately for those relying on either of Miami's top wideouts in Week 5 fantasy lineups, the team kicks off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.