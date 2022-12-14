Hill (ankle) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Though Miami didn't hold a traditional full-contact practice session Wednesday, Hill looks as though he did enough to avoid being listed as a limited participant, thus clearing up any lingering concern about his status for Saturday's game at Buffalo. The stakes couldn't be much higher for the Dolphins and the matchup couldn't be more imposing, so they will no doubt give Hill all the work he can handle. In the Dolphins' previous meeting with the Bills in Week 3, Hill was held to two receptions for 33 yards on four targets, all of which represent season-low marks.
