Hill (wrist) was limited at practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to fellow WR Jaylen Waddle, who was limited by a hamstring injury. Hill -- who continues to manage a wrist issue -- logged a 97 percent snap share in this past Sunday's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets, and with no reported setbacks, his listed limitations Wednesday are presumably maintenance-related.
