Hill (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
After being sidelined Wednesday, Hill was able to practice in a limited fashion a day later, which bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against Washington. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the star wideout heads into the weekend with an injury designation or fully cleared for Week 13 action.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Tops 100 yards to extend NFL lead•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Ready to face Jets•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Remains limited Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Limited on practice estimate•