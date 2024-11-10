Hill (wrist) is listed as questionable and appears to be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Rams, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hill received a designation for the Week 10 contest after he was listed as a non-participant in practices Friday and Saturday. Though Hill first injured the wrist in training camp and has been playing through the issue over the Dolphins' first eight games of the season, he reportedly tweaked the wrist again this week. Pelissero notes that Hill traveled with the Dolphins to Los Angeles in advance of Monday's contest, but the team may wait and see how he's feeling during pregame warmups before making a call on his status. With Monday's contest marking the last game of the Week 10 slate, fantasy managers could find themselves with no alternatives in the event that Hill's wrist injury results in him being inactive against the Rams.