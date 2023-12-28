Hill (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Hill's limited activity represented a step up from Wednesday, when he was listed as a non-participant on Miami's first Week 17 injury reports. Though Hill sat out the Dolphins' Week 15 win over the Jets due to the ankle injury, he showed no ill effects in his return to the lineup this past Sunday, finishing the Dolphins' 22-20 win over the Cowboys with nine catches for 99 yards on 14 targets. His lack of full participation so far in practice this week is likely just a case of maintenance, and Hill should be ready to serve as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's (thumb/quadricep) top target in this weekend's game in Baltimore.