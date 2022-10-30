Hill secured 12 of 14 targets for 188 yards and rushed once for seven yards in the Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Hill comfortably paced the Dolphins' pass catchers across the stat sheet, leading to the speedster tying his season high in receptions and his second-highest yardage total of the campaign as well. Hill has arguably been even better than expected thus far in Miami, now having recorded a whopping four performances with double-digit receptions and at least 160 receiving yards. Now boasting a 69-961-2 line through eight games, Hill will head into a Week 9 road matchup against the Bears with ample opportunity to exceed the 1,000-yard mark in that contest.