Hill (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

During this past Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets, Hill logged 44 of a possible 70 snaps on offense, while catching nine of his 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown and adding one carry for two yards. However, the star wideout came out of Week 12 action carrying an ankle injury and his status is now worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. Hill has played in all 11 of Miami's game to date this season, and in that span he's racked up a 88/1,324/10 receiving line on 120 targets.