Hill (wrist) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill, who approached Monday's win over the Rams listed as questionable after missing practice Friday and Saturday, ended up suiting up for the contest en route to logging an 87 percent snap share. With no reported setbacks related to his wrist issue, which the wideout told ESPN's Lisa Salters on Monday was a torn ligament that he's been playing through, we suspect that Hill's listed 'DNP' on Wednesday is maintenance-related. Look for added context regarding his Week 11 status to arrive once the Dolphins return to practice Thursday.