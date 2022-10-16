Hill secured 12 of 15 targets for 177 yards and netted minus-2 yards on one punt return in the Dolphins' 24-16 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Hill led the Dolphins' air attack across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, displaying excellent chemistry with Teddy Bridgewater after the veteran came into the game for Skylar Thompson (thumb). Game script certainly worked in Hill's favor, as Miami trailed from the second quarter onward. The speedster, who now has a pair of 100-yard tallies in his last three games, is slated to get starting signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa back for a Week 7 Sunday night home matchup against the Steelers.