Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday "the league is still looking into" Hill's involvement in an incident at a Miami Beach marina last month, for which a settlement was reached on Monday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The joint-attorney statement announced Monday reads: "The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," per Adam Schefter of ESPN. No charges were pressed against Hill, though the Miami-Dade Police Department did investigate the incident. Though Hill's legal situation has been resolved, potential disciplinary action from the NFL can't be ruled out until such time as the league's investigation is complete. The seven-time Pro Bowl wideout was limited during minicamp due to an undisclosed minor injury, but Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that McDaniel singled out Hill and Waddle competing against cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard as his most anticipated battle of training camp, indicating that the Dolphins' top wideout is ready to go.