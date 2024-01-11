Hill (ankle/quadricep) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's wild-card game against the Chiefs, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Though Hill was deemed a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to his two listed injuries, he's not expected to face any restrictions as he faces his former team for the second time this season. In the Dolphins' previous matchup with the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 9, Kansas City successfully contained Hill to eight catches for 62 yards on 10 targets. The Chiefs will have most of their key secondary players available in the rematch in Kansas City, and Hill will also have to deal with frigid projected gameday temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium that could stifle the passing game. On a positive note, Hill could have some of the attention drawn away from him if fellow starting receiver Jaylen Waddle -- who is listed as questionable after being a limited practice participant all week -- is able to make his return from a two-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain.