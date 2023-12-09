Hill (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Titans, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Hill was a limited participant in practice all week, but he never seemed in danger of missing any time. The dynamic wideout is on pace for rarefied air as a receiver, and Monday's matchup against a struggling Titans pass defense projects to be another opportunity for Hill to pad his massive lead in terms of receiving yards across the NFL.
