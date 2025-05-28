Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Hill (wrist) is not ready to take part in catching drills at OTAs, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Hill has undergone two surgeries on his left wrist this offseason, both to address an issue initially sustained during joint practices with the Commanders in August of 2024. Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports that the 31-year-old wideout is participating in most drills other than catching and blocking, while McDaniel has previously stated that the Dolphins are expecting Hill to return to full strength closer to training camp in July. Injuries and an offense focused more on short and intermediate throws to De'Von Achane and Jonnu Smith than downfield looks resulted in both Hill and Jaylen Waddle significantly regressing in 2024, sending both tumbling down 2025 fantasy draft boards. As long as Hill continues to not infrequently fall outside the top-12 drafted wide receivers he will carry undeniable upside, though there's serious risk that even with his wrist at full health he never again approaches production similar to the back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons he logged with Miami in 2022 and 2023.