Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Not on track to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Based on pre-game warmups, Hill (oblique) is not in line to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Bears, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It appears the Dolphins will be without their top wideout duo with both Hill and Jaylen Waddle absent from pre-game warmups. Hill is currently working through an oblique injury, and his next opportunity to suit up will be Aug. 16 against the Lions.
