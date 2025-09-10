Hill, who was limited at practice last Wednesday and Thursday, is not listed on the Dolphins' Week 2 injury report, Travis Wingfield of the team's official site reports.

Hill managed oblique and calf issue leading up to Week 1 action, but didn't carry an injury designation ahead of Miami's 33-8 loss to the Colts on Sunday, and is now off the injury report altogether. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, on the subject of recent domestic violence allegations pertaining to Hill -- that are being reviewed by the league, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- coach Mike McDaniel noted Wednesday, "we've been in communication with the NFL and will let the process play out." In Miami's regular-season opener, Hill was on the field for 62 percent of the team's snaps on offense and caught four of his six targets for 40 yards.