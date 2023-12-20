Hill (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, but coach Mike McDaniel downplayed the receiver's absence, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. "It's more us trying to make sure that we have all cylinders go," McDaniel said.

Hill missed last week's 30-0 win over the Jets after aggravating his ankle injury in the preceding game, but he tested the ankle out in warmups, which suggests he was close to playing. McDaniel's comment suggests Hill could return to practice in the coming days as the Dolphins prepare to face the Cowboys on Sunday, but the star receiver's fantasy managers will continue to hold their breath until Hill's back on the field.