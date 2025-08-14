Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Not practicing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (oblique) won't practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.
The report suggests that Hill, who has been managing an oblique injury, made a push to be on the field Thursday, but the Dolphins training staff is inclined to play it safe with the wideout in order to avoid a setback. With coach Mike McDaniel having indicated that at this stage he's not planning on using his starters this weekend, per Dante Collinelli of SI.com, Hill's next chance to see game action will occur Aug. 23 against the Jaguars.
