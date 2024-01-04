Hill (ankle/personal) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Hill, who has been managing an ankle issue, left Wednesday's practice early to tend to personal matters, and was deemed a limited participant on the Dolphins' subsequent injury report. With Hill absent from Thursday's session, what the star wideout is able to do Friday will provide key context with regard to his status ahead of Sunday night's game against the Bills.