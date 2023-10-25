Hill wasn't on the field during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle, on the other hand, managed to participate, despite missing a chunk of Sunday's loss to Philadelphia with a back injury. Hill also went to the medical tent at one point but quickly returned and finished with 15 targets and his seventh touchdown of the season. The Dolphins will release their first Week 8 injury report later Wednesday, when an explanation behind Hill's absence from practice will be provided.
