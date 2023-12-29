Hill (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens after participating fully in practice Friday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Hill missed one game due to an ankle injury but led the Dolphins with 99 receiving yards in his return last week. He isn't expected to have any limitations come Sunday, and Hill should see plenty of targets against the stout Ravens secondary in the absence of fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle).