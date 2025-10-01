Hill (knee) has officially been placed on IR by the Dolphins.

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Hill -- who underwent a major procedure Tuesday to repair his dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL -- won't need additional surgery, with agent Drew Rosenhaus indicating afterward that the wideout will play next season, while noting that "the realistic goal is the start of the season." In Hill's absence for the rest of the 2025 campaign, Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are in line to see expanded roles alongside top WR Jaylen Waddle, with Dee Eskridge, Cedrick Wilson and Tahj Washington available to mix in.