Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Officially ruled out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Jets due to a knee injury.
This comes as no surprise after Hill was carted off the field early in the third quarter with what appeared to be a very serious leg injury. He is being taken to a hospital for further evaluation, and an official diagnosis should follow.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Carted off with leg injury•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Clear for MNF•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Missing Saturday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Records TD despite modest yardage•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Crosses 100-yard mark in loss•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Not on Week 2 injury report•