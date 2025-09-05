Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: On track for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike McDaniel noted Friday that Hill (oblique) is "absolutely" on track to play Sunday against the Colts, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to RB De'Von Achane (calf), with both players having been limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Hill heads into the weekend with an injury designation or fully cleared for Week 1 action.
