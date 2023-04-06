Hill told former teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter that he wants to retire after 2025, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

Hill made the comment five weeks after his 29th birthday on March 1, suggesting he wants to retire at the conclusion of his age-31 season. Given how well he's aged so far, it seems only injuries would prevent him from still being one of the fastest players in the league at that time. This is something to at least make note of for dynasty leagues, though Hill could easily change his mind three years from now and would only be missing out on post-prime years anyway if he does end up retiring a bit early by the standards of a superstar player. He had career highs for targets, catches and receiving yards in 2022 -- his debut campaign with the Dolphins -- and while he's technically now entering the first season of a four-year, $120 million extension it's really more like a three-year, $75 million contract for practical purposes given that there's $45 million in non-guaranteed compensation scheduled for the final season (2026).