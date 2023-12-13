Hill (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Hill sat out the Dolphins' opening practice in both of the past two weeks due the same injury, but those absences looked to be mainly for maintenance-related reasons. Though he's once again opening the week of practice as a non-participant, Hill's health appears to be more of a question mark heading into Sunday's game against the Jets after he struggled to move past the ankle issue during Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans. After aggravating the injury in the first quarter, Hill missed the entire second quarter before returning to the game on the Dolphins' second possession in the third quarter. He ended up finishing with four catches for 61 yards on five targets while playing just 34 of 72 snaps (47 percent). The standout receiver's activity in practices the next two days will now bear watching to get a sense of his chances of playing Sunday.