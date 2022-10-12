The Dolphins are optimistic that Hill (foot) will be able to suit up against the Vikings in Week 6, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill had to wear a walking boot after suffering a left foot injury during Week 5's loss to the Jets, but it looks like Miami is hopeful he won't need to miss any time. It appears likely that the offense will once again be without Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), and Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) isn't a sure bet to be available either. Having Hill on the field would certainly be beneficial for third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson if he lines up under center, but the Pro Bowl wideout's status will likely come down to how much he's able to do in practice this week.