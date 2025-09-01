Hill (oblique) is participating in Monday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Hill continues to ramp up his activity level ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener on the road against Indianapolis. The 31-year-old wideout missed roughly three weeks of practice before retaking the field Aug. 28, but the Dolphins never indicated serious concern about his status for Week 1. Barring any setbacks, it appears he'll be available Sunday versus the Colts.