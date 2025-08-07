Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Present for Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (undisclosed) suited up for Thursday's practice Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
After being absent from Wednesday's session, Hill was on the field one day later, though Schad notes that the wideout mostly worked on lower-body stretching and sprinting with trainers in the process. While his presence at Thursday's practice is encouraging, it's unclear if Hill will play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Bears.
