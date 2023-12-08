Hill (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.
Hill took a step forward in terms of activity Friday after sitting out Thursday's practice entirely, though his absence was most likely maintenance-related more than anything. The Dolphins haven't suggested that Hill's status for Monday's game against the Titans is truly in any jeopardy, but the star receiver may nonetheless need to put in a full practice Saturday to avoid carrying a designation into the Week 14 contest.
