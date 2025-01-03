Hill (wrist/illness) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill has been no stranger to the injury report in the second half of the season, though it's a bit worrisome that he was unable to practice at all just one day after being a full participant Thursday. The star wide receiver will do all he can to play Sunday, since the Dolphins can make the playoffs with a win and a Denver loss to Kansas City. Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is doubtful, but Hill showed good chemistry with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in the Week 17 win over the Browns, as they connected for nine catches and 105 yards.