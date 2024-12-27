Hill (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

It would be surprising if Hill doesn't suit up, as he has been playing through this wrist injury for weeks. He was limited in all three of Miami's practices during the week, with rest provided as a secondary reason for his limitations alongside the wrist injury. Hill made a concerted effort to participate in every practice to work on his rhythm with Tua Tagovailoa after Hill attributed his recent problems with drops to a preponderance of veteran rest days in practice. Tagovailoa's listed as questionable due to a hip injury, but the quarterback's also unlikely to sit out since the Dolphins are still mathematically in playoff contention.