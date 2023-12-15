Hill (ankle) won't practice Friday and is slated to be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald and Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site report.

Hill will thus finish the week with three consecutive listed 'DNPs', which clouds the star wideout's Week 15 status. Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, coach Mike McDaniel noted Friday with regard to Hill's potential availability that "if he's confident he can be himself and I have the support of the trainers, he will play. If it's not, he won't." Look for added context to arrive closer to game-time, but fortunately for those considering Hill in fantasy lineups this weekend, the Dolphins kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If Hill is unavailable, fellow WRs Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Chase Claypool would be candidates to see added opportunities alongside Jaylen Waddle.