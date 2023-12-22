Hill (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Hill, who was inactive for Miami's Week 15 win over the Jets, didn't practice Wednesday, but he's trending in the right direction after logging back-to-back back limited sessions to close the week. Per Wingfield, coach Mike McDaniel noted earlier Friday that Hill hasn't had any setbacks, while adding that he feels good about the star wideout's chances of being available for Sunday 4:25 ET kickoff.