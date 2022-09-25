Hill brought in two of four targets for 33 yards in the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Hill checked in second in receiving yards for the Dolphins on the afternoon, notable given his total was modest by any standard. The reception, yardage and target tallies were Hill's lowest in his brief Dolphins career, but he'll have a chance to quickly bounce back when Miami faces the Bengals in a Week 4 road matchup Thursday night.