Hill (hand) doesn't carry an injury designation for Friday's game against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

A hand issue that had Hill listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate won't prevent the wideout from suiting up Friday and barring any in-game setbacks, he figures to maintain a high-volume role in Miami's passing offense. Through 10 games to date, Hill is averaging a fantasy-friendly 7.9 catches for 122.2 yards per game to go along with nine TDs.